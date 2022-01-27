Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Regina Wang, Dentsu Solution Center

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in

marketing and communications across Greater China.

Regina Wang

Product manager, martech solutions

Dentsu Solution Centre

Taipei

In many ways, Regina Wang has been the engine behind Dentsu Solution Centre’s efforts to promote its martech product dubbed the ‘AI Advertising Optimisation Robot’. In 2021, these efforts paid off when the product was awarded two bronzes in the Digital Singularity Awards (DSA) in Taiwan.

Wang joined Dentsu (then Dentsu Aegis Network) in 2014 as a programmatic strategist and started to work on AI ad optimisation robots in 2020. These AI tools for data integration and ad optimisation aim to help marketers overcome the shortcomings of combining complex data sets for ad campaigns. She actively engaged with strategic partners such as ecommerce platforms, online marketing companies and adtech firms to make them better.

Additionally, she prioritises product optimisation, reflected in the release of an updated version 2.0 in November 2021, just a year after it was officially launched in 2020. Wang and the team adjusted the algorithm to respond to users’ demand for better performance. With upgraded user experience, interface and functions, more than 600 enterprises—across sectors such as automobile and telecommunications—registered as users in the past year.

In addition to working in the Taiwan market, Wang’s team engaged with the Hong Kong team to test the products elsewhere. Her team has also attracted SME clients across diverse sectors.

Wang continually works with ad optimisers on product testing, established an internal marketing technology product consulting process, and encourages ad optimisers to turn their expertise into knowledge by launching an in-house training programme. Four ad optimisers had the benefit of attending ad operation courses.

Although Wang is not from a tech background, she has learned (and continues to) through frequent communication with the technical team and years of customer service experience. She also lets the technical team hear feedback from customers to enhance the product features.

On top of this, Wang participated in external training and was the MediaWorks Pitch Winner at the 2021 MediaWorks online training course with members from Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, India and Thailand. Following that event, she shared the training programme with over 100 colleagues.