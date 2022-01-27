Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Daisy Jin, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in

marketing and communications across Greater China.

Daisy Jin

Shanghai head of strategy

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen

Shanghai

Over the past 17 years, Daisy Jin has helped numerous big-name brands in China, such as 3M, China Unionpay, Shanghai Jahwa, China Mobile Shanghai, Abbott and Unilever. She describes her career path into three stages: from sales to strategy, strategy-oriented business development and continuous growth strategy.

Jin began as an account manager from Havas and joined Dentsu Mcgarrybowen (DentsuMB) Shanghai in 2020. She helps long-established client brands including Kao, Glico, Aupres, Nippon Paint and others by building sustainable marketing strategies and transformative business plans.

DentsuMB’s CEO for Shanghai and Guangzhou, Rui Tang, called Jin “not only a thinker but a doer and innovator”. She helps reach client goals by balancing long-term brand building goals with campaign effectiveness, traffic conversion with retention, and Japanese resources with Chinese speed.

By applying her ‘branded growth’ model, a personal care brand’s debut at Shanghai Fashion Week in October 2021 attracted a record 670 million impressions and added over 1 million new members during the Tmall global shopping festival. Internally, Jin has applied a similar growth model to improve Dentsu's services, encouraging resource sharing between China and Japan and the co-creation of teams and cross-category win-win. Her strategy greatly improves teamwork and inspires innovation, winning new business worth around 1000 million RMB (160 million USD), representing an increase of 150% over the same period last year.

An education major in college, Jin continues to apply her calling as a ‘teacher’ at work, by becoming a life and career coach for others. She believes in the power of innovation, not just mentoring young talent but learning and working together with them in the face of difficulties. Meanwhile, her volunteering experience has helped many NGO initiatives, such as Rubberman Master Class and Ladies Who Tech. By nurturing the next generation of talent, Jin continues to ensure her agency and the industry has a sustainable future.