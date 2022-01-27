Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Daisy Jin, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen

A professional marketer, mother, life coach, mentor and business partner, Jin believes that women can break through barriers limiting gender and experience, embrace changes and achieve sustainable growth.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Daisy Jin, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

Daisy Jin

Shanghai head of strategy
Dentsu Mcgarrybowen
Shanghai

Over the past 17 years, Daisy Jin has helped numerous big-name brands in China, such as 3M, China Unionpay, Shanghai Jahwa, China Mobile Shanghai, Abbott and Unilever. She describes her career path into three stages: from sales to strategy, strategy-oriented business development and continuous growth strategy. 

Jin began as an account manager from Havas and joined Dentsu Mcgarrybowen (DentsuMB) Shanghai in 2020. She helps long-established client brands including Kao, Glico, Aupres, Nippon Paint and others by building sustainable marketing strategies and transformative business plans.

DentsuMB’s CEO for Shanghai and Guangzhou, Rui Tang, called Jin “not only a thinker but a doer and innovator”. She helps reach client goals by balancing long-term brand building goals with campaign effectiveness, traffic conversion with retention, and Japanese resources with Chinese speed.

By applying her ‘branded growth’ model, a personal care brand’s debut at Shanghai Fashion Week in October 2021 attracted a record 670 million impressions and added over 1 million new members during the Tmall global shopping festival. Internally, Jin has applied a similar growth model to improve Dentsu's services, encouraging resource sharing between China and Japan and the co-creation of teams and cross-category win-win. Her strategy greatly improves teamwork and inspires innovation, winning new business worth around 1000 million RMB (160 million USD), representing an increase of 150% over the same period last year.

An education major in college, Jin continues to apply her calling as a ‘teacher’ at work, by becoming a life and career coach for others. She believes in the power of innovation, not just mentoring young talent but learning and working together with them in the face of difficulties. Meanwhile, her volunteering experience has helped many NGO initiatives, such as Rubberman Master Class and Ladies Who Tech. By nurturing the next generation of talent, Jin continues to ensure her agency and the industry has a sustainable future.  

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

4 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

6 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

7 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

8 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

9 IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2022
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Anna Wong, Dentsu International
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Anna Wong, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cheryl Pan, BlueCurrent Group
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cheryl Pan, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Ashley Dudarenok, Alarice International
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Ashley Dudarenok,...

Just Published

Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?
Advertising
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?

Advertisers and agencies love animals, because animals sell. But a Year of the Tiger Gucci campaign that made activists growl shows that the definition of what’s appropriate may be evolving when it comes to using the world's fauna.

Mark Heap on ‘moving across the aisles’ to Mindshare and the ‘subtle difference’ between media agencies
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mark Heap on ‘moving across the aisles’ to ...

Media agencies offer broadly the same services as one another, and use propositions like ‘good growth’ and ‘people first’ to establish an identity. But what do these mean, in practical terms, and how do they influence leadership strategies? Mark Heap takes us inside the industry.

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's ...

While other brands make long, dramatic Chinese New Year films, the carmaker and TBWA's Bolt have programmed in a very different route: 90 seconds that's 'nothing but sheer joy'.

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Beijing-based sports-marketing expert Mark Dreyer says the games will see largely Chinese brands targeting the China market, with many employing Chinese-American skier/model Eileen Gu.