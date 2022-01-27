Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: René Chen, JKR

Chen brings together the value of creativity and business for brands. In the most challenging moment of the pandemic, she led JKR to win new clients and extend existing business while promoting Chinese design and creativity internationally.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: René Chen, JKR
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

René Chen

Chief creative officer
Jones Knowles Ritchie
Shanghai

René Chen was the founder of Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) Shanghai back in 2015. She supervises all projects from the beginning, and the Shanghai studio has grown from two to almost 30 people as an independent agency. 

Chen comes up with bold ideas for clients both in design value and commercial success. She initiated the Budweiser Chinese New Year marketing campaign, and JKR developed to be a lead agency for the entire marketing program from 2019. The CNY project for Budweiser continues year after year and drives up sales. Her work for the rebranding of Harbin Beer has won Marking Awards and Red Dot Awards. Over the years, her team has also won the Dieline, Pentawards and Transformed Asia Awards.

When the coronavirus spread across the world in 2020, Chen not only led the team to deliver projects for key clients and newborn brands, but also won a new client in Nestlé. At the same time, AB InBev expanded its business cooperation with JKR from China to the Asia-Pacific region. Budweiser APAC CMO Matt Che was impressed by Chen’s deep understanding of brand, business and consumers, and said that her work is  “bold, avant-garde and always one step ahead of the competition”. 

As the chief creative officer of JKR China, Chen works closely in line with the strategy and account-management teams, guiding work throughout projects from creative, design and business to category insights. She encourages the team to “be bold, be fearless, think big" and “always think about whether you're doing the right thing for brands”.

Inside the company, Chen shares her experience with young designers and has sponsored outstanding local designers for overseas exchange with JKR’s global studio. 

Outside the company, Chen has spared no effort in the past few years when it comes to appearing on international platforms, such as Cannes Lions, TEDx and Spikes Asia, sharing Chinese creativity. She has also taught university students through lectures and training programmes in Shanghai. 

Chen started her design career in the 1990s in Toronto, then moved back to Hong Kong. In 2006, she went to Shanghai, where over almost 10 years she worked her way to Interband executive creative director before founding JKR Shanghai. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

4 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

6 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

7 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

8 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

9 IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Theresa Wu, JKR
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Theresa Wu, JKR

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Tracy Ta, Mindshare
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Tracy Ta, Mindshare

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sherry Shi, Forsman & Bodenfors
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sherry Shi, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sasha Macdonald, Starcom
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sasha Macdonald, ...

Just Published

Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?
Advertising
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?

Advertisers and agencies love animals, because animals sell. But a Year of the Tiger Gucci campaign that made activists growl shows that the definition of what’s appropriate may be evolving when it comes to using the world's fauna.

Mark Heap on ‘moving across the aisles’ to Mindshare and the ‘subtle difference’ between media agencies
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mark Heap on ‘moving across the aisles’ to ...

Media agencies offer broadly the same services as one another, and use propositions like ‘good growth’ and ‘people first’ to establish an identity. But what do these mean, in practical terms, and how do they influence leadership strategies? Mark Heap takes us inside the industry.

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's ...

While other brands make long, dramatic Chinese New Year films, the carmaker and TBWA's Bolt have programmed in a very different route: 90 seconds that's 'nothing but sheer joy'.

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Beijing-based sports-marketing expert Mark Dreyer says the games will see largely Chinese brands targeting the China market, with many employing Chinese-American skier/model Eileen Gu.