Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Tracy Ta, Mindshare

Savvy in business, trusted by clients, strong in leadership and innovation skills, it’s little wonder Ta has emerged as one of Mindshare's most promising leaders.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Tracy Ta, Mindshare
Tracy Ta

General manager
Mindshare
Beijing

Tracy Ta started her career as an intern for the Yili team at Mindshare China. As Yili went on to become China’s number one dairy brand, Ta’s role grew alongside it, rising from intern to GM in just 13 years.

Today, as GM of Mindshare Beijing, Ta manages 52 people serving key clients such as Yili, while also successfully enlarging the scope of their strategic services from media to brand strategy and creative, as evident in their work for China Sports Lottery.

Despite facing a global pandemic, Ta's accounts have only continued to grow. Over the last two years, Ta focused on companies that could sustain growth despite a pandemic and has won four new clients. In 2020, Ta won Xue Ersi and Red-bull, while in 2021, she led her team to bring in another two clients, CMBC and 999 Pharmaceutical Company, all which have helped to boost revenues. 

Ta truly understands the importance of nurturing a team, creating her own 'C-suite' composed of four chief officers responsible for training, specialist services, digital services and marketing. This  ‘C-suite’ is made up of members from across all levels and backgrounds, ensuring every team member, regardless of rank, has stake and ownership. As a result of Tracy’s efforts, her team has one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry. Within her mid-leadership team (director and above), 9% have been with the team for 8+ years, while 45% have been with the team for 5+ years – rates that are almost unheard of in such a fast-churn industry.

Ta has been instrumental in elevating her team to achieve outstanding success. Through injecting creativity into one of China’s largest and most stringent clients in China, Ta and her team have generated 45 award-winning campaigns for Yili in the past 12 months alone.

Ta has proven herself to be a consistent business driver with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Her savviness at business growth, her natural ability to build trusting relationships with clients, as well as her strong leadership and innovation skills have allowed Ta to emerge as one of Mindshare's most promising leaders.

