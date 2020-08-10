mindshare

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
14 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.

Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Health & Wellbeing Award Campaign
Jul 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

In nine months, Mindshare Asia Pacific's in-house trainers have delivered 25 workshops to 350-plus participants across 15 cities as the agency has sought to better address employee wellness.

Anita Kotwani joins Carat as CEO in India
Jun 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

She moves from Mindshare India, where she was senior vice president, new business and client lead for the Walt Disney business.

Mindshare China’s esports boy wonder wins Digital Strategist of the Year
May 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Yi Liu, the leader behind KFC’s heavily awarded Colonel KI campaign, is taking brand relationships with gamers to the next level.

Photos: Mindshare holds its own DMA awards ceremony
May 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign wasn't able to host a ceremony for the Digital Media Awards this year, so Mindshare China threw its own celebration of its wins.

