Women to Watch Greater China 2022: René Chen, JKR
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Chen brings together the value of creativity and business for brands. In the most challenging moment of the pandemic, she led JKR to win new clients and extend existing business while promoting Chinese design and creativity internationally.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sasha Macdonald, Starcom
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Handling the challenge of integrating her team into Starcom with finesse and grace, Macdonald has shown her ability in facilitating transformation, marking her out as one of the industry's most promising emerging leaders.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sherry Shi, Forsman & Bodenfors
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Shi is a game-changer in creativity and innovation who wins praise and recognition from global clients in the Chinese market.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Theresa Wu, JKR
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Wu rebranded JKR from a design studio into an integrated branding company while leading a push to tap into local markets through deeper and broader cooperation with Chinese and global brands.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Tracy Ta, Mindshare
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Savvy in business, trusted by clients, strong in leadership and innovation skills, it’s little wonder Ta has emerged as one of Mindshare's most promising leaders.

