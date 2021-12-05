women to watch greater china 2022
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: René Chen, JKR
Chen brings together the value of creativity and business for brands. In the most challenging moment of the pandemic, she led JKR to win new clients and extend existing business while promoting Chinese design and creativity internationally.
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sasha Macdonald, Starcom
Handling the challenge of integrating her team into Starcom with finesse and grace, Macdonald has shown her ability in facilitating transformation, marking her out as one of the industry's most promising emerging leaders.
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sherry Shi, Forsman & Bodenfors
Shi is a game-changer in creativity and innovation who wins praise and recognition from global clients in the Chinese market.
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Theresa Wu, JKR
Wu rebranded JKR from a design studio into an integrated branding company while leading a push to tap into local markets through deeper and broader cooperation with Chinese and global brands.
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Tracy Ta, Mindshare
Savvy in business, trusted by clients, strong in leadership and innovation skills, it’s little wonder Ta has emerged as one of Mindshare's most promising leaders.
