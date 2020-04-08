jkr

JKR shutters Singapore office
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

JKR shutters Singapore office

Office has lost two-thirds of staff over past few years.

Fiery rebrand adds spice to Mamee's 'Slrp' noodles
Jul 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

Fiery rebrand adds spice to Mamee's 'Slrp' noodles

A rebranding effort by Jones Knowles Ritchie aims to make the Malaysian brand stand out on shelves.

What China's changing design aesthetic tells us
May 23, 2019
René Chen

What China's changing design aesthetic tells us

After decades without a quintessential, representative design sense, modern China has a spirit so acute and unique that it can finally be captured through design.

When to make it easy, and when to make it thinky
Oct 16, 2018
Katie Ewer

When to make it easy, and when to make it thinky

The golden rule of hacking the mind of the shopper is perhaps easier than we think it is.

JKR wins Campaign Asia's cover competition
Sep 27, 2018
Olivia Parker

JKR wins Campaign Asia's cover competition

We invited your submissions to design a cover for our 50th anniversary magazine, and one entry clearly stood out from the pack.

Budweiser’s World Cup message in a bottle
Jun 15, 2018
Staff Reporters

Budweiser’s World Cup message in a bottle

JKR Shanghai’s designs try to communicate across China’s “sea of sponsorship advertising”

