jkr
JKR shutters Singapore office
Office has lost two-thirds of staff over past few years.
Fiery rebrand adds spice to Mamee's 'Slrp' noodles
A rebranding effort by Jones Knowles Ritchie aims to make the Malaysian brand stand out on shelves.
What China's changing design aesthetic tells us
After decades without a quintessential, representative design sense, modern China has a spirit so acute and unique that it can finally be captured through design.
When to make it easy, and when to make it thinky
The golden rule of hacking the mind of the shopper is perhaps easier than we think it is.
JKR wins Campaign Asia's cover competition
We invited your submissions to design a cover for our 50th anniversary magazine, and one entry clearly stood out from the pack.
Budweiser’s World Cup message in a bottle
JKR Shanghai’s designs try to communicate across China’s “sea of sponsorship advertising”
