News
Minnie Wang
14 hours ago

JKR names first China CEO

In the new position, Jacquelien Postigo Brussee will cooperate with China CCO René Chen.

Jacquelien Postigo Brussee
Jacquelien Postigo Brussee

Independent design-led creative company Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) has announced the appointment of former Labbrand Group VP Jacquelien Postigo Brussee as its first China CEO. Brussee will partner with global CEO Guy Lambert and China partner and chief creative officer René Chen to achieve business growth in China. 

Brussee has 18 years of international experience in driving new business, digital transformation, and innovation. She will take a more strategic approach to cultivating JKR’s range of capabilities and client success, according to the company.

Brussee spent just under two years in her role with Labbrand Group, which followed more than five years with Labbrand itself in roles including general manager. Prior to that she headed the APAC marcomms team at RH Marine (formerly Royal Imtech). She spent time at Nike in Europe earlier in her career. 

"I am thrilled to assume the new role as CEO and become an active part in driving JKR’s business forward in China," Brussee said in a release. "The rapid developments we are witnessing in the Chinese market, the strong vision and ambitions of JKR globally, combined with a robust fundament in China that was built over the last five years, were key in my decision to join.”

The move means Chen will focus solely on creative, according to a spokesperson. The agency also recently appointed Theresa Wu, formerly client officer, as China general manager. JKR also said it has recently made key hires on its strategy team.

Chen, who was key in setting up JKR’s China presence in 2015, said that JKR has met growing demands from clients and has a track record for "creating distinctive, high-growth brands". Brussee's holistic approach to growth and cultural insights will help elevate JKR to a new level and unlock industry opportunities with a long-term perspective, Chen said. 

"The positive economic prospect of China and the rapidly evolving consumer demands have accelerated many brands towards renovation, rebranding and reinvention, where JKR is best positioned to advise with over 30 years of experience globally," Lambert said. 

JKR has offices in London, New York, and Shanghai. The Shanghai office has worked with clients including ABInBev, Mars Wrigley, Nestlé and Bright Dairy. The company closed a Singapore office in 2020.

Source:
Campaign China

