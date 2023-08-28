Media Technology
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

MRM appoints Jonathan Beh as China CEO

As a digital marketing veteran of programmatic and performance marketing, Beh joins MRM from IPG's sister agency, Kinesso.

Jonathan Beh
Jonathan Beh

MRM has annouced Jonathan Beh as chief executive officer for China, effective from 1 September. He will be based in Shanghai, and report directly to Ghassan Harfouche, President of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific.

Before joining MRM, Beh was CEO of IPG’s Kinesso & Matterkind in China. Prior to IPG, he spent several years with WPP’s Group M agencies, including as Mindshare and other networks. Beh's relationship with MRM and McCann Worldgroup China teams is not new, with both having pitched together several times as part of an integrated IPG offering.

As a digital marketing veteran with hands-on experience in both programmatic and performance marketing across multiple sectors, including automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, retail e-commerce, as well as the media and entertainment sectors, Beh has successfully rolled out new martech and adtech solutions, integrated business, developed data and analytics capabilities and driven impressive growth during the course of his career.

Beh was also recognised by Campaign Asia’s 40 Under 40 in 2018 for his contribution to championing change and transformation, as well as receiving the “Most Valuable Professional (Tech MVP)” accolade in 2021.

Kate MacNevin, global chief operating officer for McCann Worldgroup, global chairwoman and CEO of MRM, said in press relase, "China is a hugely important market for MRM, as the world’s second largest digital marketing ecosystem, with over 3/4 of ad spend coming from digital media. Jonathan has an excellent track record in navigating this complex business environment and has the right skills and expertise to take our business to the next level."

Ghassan Harfouche, president of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific, also remarked, "I am excited to have Jonathan onboard. His vast experience in data, technology and media, compounded by his deep understanding of client needs in China will add tremendous value to the offering of both McCann Worldgroup China and MRM China."

Beh said, "MRM operates at the intersection of creativity, strategy, technology and data, I and am looking forward to leading their talented China team to drive client business through transformative creative solutions."

MRM appointed Leo Chu to lead its China team as managing director following former CEO Bryce Whitwam’s departure in 2021. Chu left the agency in 2022. Former McCann Worldgroup China CEO Emily Chang led the MRM brand until her exit earlier this year. 

