Technology
Netflix cuts ad prices, rethinks Microsoft deal in pursuit of growing revenue
The streaming giant is revisiting its 2022 agreement with Microsoft in a bid to optimise and restructure their ad formats to drive maximum return on revenues.
Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for advertising on X?
SOUNDING BOARD: Rebrand or no rebrand, Campaign asks if the real reason advertisers have abandoned Twitter is a lack of confidence in Elon Musk?
Veteran brand and tech leaders join Tech MVP 2023 award jury
The jury of six technology leaders from MetLife, SCMP, LiveRamp, Quantcast and ElucidateX will judge entries in this year's awards for the region's top tech talent and products, with Campaign Asia-Pacific's tech and media editor Shawn Lim, as chair.
TikTok set to launch e-commerce business in US with Chinese goods
TikTok aims to emulate the achievements of China-founded shopping platforms such as Temu and Shein in the US.
A return to normal or the new normal: Where now for the Chinese tech giants?
Even with a cautiously optimistic growth picture driven by hopeful fund managers and analysts, tech giants in China are still working to establish a new market status quo, opines Ian Whittaker.
Meta’s revival picks up in Q2 as revenue grows 11%
Mark Zuckerberg outlines plans to “pour gasoline” into Threads and expand Meta's AI products as the tech giant swings back into double-digit growth.
Maybelline New York brings virtual makeup to the workplace through Microsoft Teams
The virtual makeup looks will be available as an option in Teams video calls
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins