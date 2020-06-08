mrm
Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.
IPG's MRM, McCann Health to wrangle GSK global creative pharma along with Publicis
Separately, WPP retains GSK's US pharma media business.
Bryce Whitwam named China CEO for MRM McCann
The former Wunderman leader replaces Mike Zeng.
MRM McCann promotes new APAC MD
Appointment is part of agency’s renewed focus on the region.
MRM McCann names new Japan head
Caspar Ouvaroff takes over from Miho Shiozaki.
Digital is still at the black-and-white TV stage: McLaren
HONG KONG – Digital technology has multiplied the ways brands can reach people. But all the opportunity also means less simplicity. Michael McLaren, global CEO of MRM//McCann, speaks exclusively with Campaign about his vision of using tech to help consumers cut through the clutter and how China is leading the way in some cases.
