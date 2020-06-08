mrm

Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline

Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.

IPG's MRM, McCann Health to wrangle GSK global creative pharma along with Publicis
Dec 13, 2019
Oliver McAteer

IPG's MRM, McCann Health to wrangle GSK global creative pharma along with Publicis

Separately, WPP retains GSK's US pharma media business.

Bryce Whitwam named China CEO for MRM McCann
Jul 31, 2019
Staff Reporters

Bryce Whitwam named China CEO for MRM McCann

The former Wunderman leader replaces Mike Zeng.

MRM McCann promotes new APAC MD
Jan 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

MRM McCann promotes new APAC MD

Appointment is part of agency’s renewed focus on the region.

MRM McCann names new Japan head
Oct 2, 2018
David Blecken

MRM McCann names new Japan head

Caspar Ouvaroff takes over from Miho Shiozaki.

Digital is still at the black-and-white TV stage: McLaren
Nov 19, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Digital is still at the black-and-white TV stage: McLaren

HONG KONG – Digital technology has multiplied the ways brands can reach people. But all the opportunity also means less simplicity. Michael McLaren, global CEO of MRM//McCann, speaks exclusively with Campaign about his vision of using tech to help consumers cut through the clutter and how China is leading the way in some cases.

