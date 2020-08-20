Rahul Sachitanand

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
Advertising
22 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD

He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate

This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.

Facebook spars with Thai government over forced page blockage
Media
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Facebook spars with Thai government over forced ...

The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.

Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research
Advertising
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brands face tough race to adequately represent ...

For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Digital
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba ...

Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.

WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as ...

Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.

