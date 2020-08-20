He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.
This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.
The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.
For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.
Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.
Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.
