Media360 India agenda for 2020 announced
Mar 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Media360 India agenda for 2020 announced

More speakers added to Mumbai event on March 17.

The Ad Contrarian: Sugar and technology
Mar 2, 2020
Bob Hoffman

The Ad Contrarian: Sugar and technology

Data, measurement and mathematics are important aspects of advertising when consumed in reasonable quantities. But when the craving for numbers becomes a mania, there are sure to be unintended consequences.

WPP AUNZ acquires New Zealand martech specialist Dominion
Jan 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

WPP AUNZ acquires New Zealand martech specialist Dominion

The deal adds Adobe Experience Manager expertise to AKQA’s Auckland studio.

IPG rolls out new martech company Kinesso in Asia
Nov 1, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

IPG rolls out new martech company Kinesso in Asia

New data-driven firm launching today in Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan absorbs Cadreon, built to leverage Axciom deal.

M&A deals slow down but value grows
Jul 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

M&A deals slow down but value grows

TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.

Marketers still slow to improve CX
Apr 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Marketers still slow to improve CX

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite all the talk about experience being a priority, most brands are still aren’t moving fast enough, according to Adobe’s latest study.

