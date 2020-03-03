martech
Media360 India agenda for 2020 announced
More speakers added to Mumbai event on March 17.
The Ad Contrarian: Sugar and technology
Data, measurement and mathematics are important aspects of advertising when consumed in reasonable quantities. But when the craving for numbers becomes a mania, there are sure to be unintended consequences.
WPP AUNZ acquires New Zealand martech specialist Dominion
The deal adds Adobe Experience Manager expertise to AKQA’s Auckland studio.
IPG rolls out new martech company Kinesso in Asia
New data-driven firm launching today in Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan absorbs Cadreon, built to leverage Axciom deal.
M&A deals slow down but value grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.
Marketers still slow to improve CX
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite all the talk about experience being a priority, most brands are still aren’t moving fast enough, according to Adobe’s latest study.
