Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
Aug 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.

IPG organic revenue falls 10% in Q2
Jul 30, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Operating profit plummeted 84.7% to $40.5 million.

'People are looking for actions, not statements of support': IPG CEO addresses racial injustice
Jun 16, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Michael Roth said we are at a tipping point where "meaningful change and progress are being demanded to address a situation centuries in the making."

Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.

Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic
Jun 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Digital, performance marketing and ecommerce expected to see sharp uptake as companies focus on dealing with brands and consumers in flux

