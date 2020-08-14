ipg
Audit assesses social-media platforms' progress toward responsibility
From policy enforcement to misinformation, a study conducted by IPG Mediabrands agency Reprise highlights the progress (or lack thereof) social-media platforms are making on brand safety.
IPG organic revenue falls 10% in Q2
Operating profit plummeted 84.7% to $40.5 million.
'People are looking for actions, not statements of support': IPG CEO addresses racial injustice
Michael Roth said we are at a tipping point where "meaningful change and progress are being demanded to address a situation centuries in the making."
Why IPG is invested in an all-addressable future with Matterkind
The idea of programmatic buying no longer cut it. Matterkind is spearheading a future that is all-addressable.
Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.
Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Digital, performance marketing and ecommerce expected to see sharp uptake as companies focus on dealing with brands and consumers in flux
