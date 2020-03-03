ceo

Porter Novelli names McKinsey's David Bentley CEO
Mar 3, 2020
Thomas Moore

Porter Novelli names McKinsey's David Bentley CEO

The role had been vacant since Brad MacAfee left in December.

Dentsu Aegis appoints Philippines CEO
Jan 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis appoints Philippines CEO

Taking over from Donald Lim, JC Catibog will focus on building integrated offerings across the network's agencies.

Golin names Matt Neale as sole CEO
Dec 11, 2019
Thomas Moore

Golin names Matt Neale as sole CEO

The agency has eliminated its CEO triumvirate in a leadership restructuring.

The top 10 exits and entrances of 2019
Dec 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The top 10 exits and entrances of 2019

Our cheeky annual look at APAC leadership changes was brought to you in 2019 by the letters D, A and N.

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
Sep 16, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens

The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.

Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”
Jun 3, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”

Annette Male tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the new agency wants to redress the balance between creativity and tech, and why talent is central to her leadership strategy.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia