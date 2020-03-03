ceo
Porter Novelli names McKinsey's David Bentley CEO
The role had been vacant since Brad MacAfee left in December.
Dentsu Aegis appoints Philippines CEO
Taking over from Donald Lim, JC Catibog will focus on building integrated offerings across the network's agencies.
Golin names Matt Neale as sole CEO
The agency has eliminated its CEO triumvirate in a leadership restructuring.
The top 10 exits and entrances of 2019
Our cheeky annual look at APAC leadership changes was brought to you in 2019 by the letters D, A and N.
For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.
Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”
Annette Male tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the new agency wants to redress the balance between creativity and tech, and why talent is central to her leadership strategy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins