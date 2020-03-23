Ben Bold

Can Cannes Lions work in October?
Advertising
Mar 23, 2020
Ben Bold

Can Cannes Lions work in October?

Ad festival has been postponed until October.

Coronavirus impact on China leads eMarketer to marginally downgrade adspend growth
Advertising
Mar 22, 2020
Ben Bold

Coronavirus impact on China leads eMarketer to ...

Research group is optimistic of minimal hit on global adspend should virus be contained.

Snapchat launches DIY augmented reality production tool Lens Web Builder
Digital
Mar 13, 2020
Ben Bold

Snapchat launches DIY augmented reality production ...

Aimed at SMEs and agencies with minimal budgets and brands looking to create quick reactive campaigns.

Teads' new tech extends reach of social campaigns to premium media
Advertising
Mar 11, 2020
Ben Bold

Teads' new tech extends reach of social campaigns ...

Platform helps brands reach quality titles such as GQ, Time and Vogue.

Facebook bans ads for face masks and items that exploit coronavirus fears
Digital
Mar 10, 2020
Ben Bold

Facebook bans ads for face masks and items that ...

Social network joins eBay and Amazon in ban.

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
Advertising
Mar 9, 2020
Ben Bold

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language ...

The tool is based on research from Judith Baxter, published in 'The Language of Female Leadership', which found women are four times more likely to use language that downplays successes and undermines them.

