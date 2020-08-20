china

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
4 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
15 hours ago
Carol Huang

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams

ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
1 day ago
Wenzhuo Wu

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China

For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands
2 days ago
Carol Huang

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands

The popularity of the beverage has caught the attention of brands looking to connect with younger Chinese consumers.

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
3 days ago
Coco Wu

Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'

There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia