china
In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.
Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.
Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.
Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands
The popularity of the beverage has caught the attention of brands looking to connect with younger Chinese consumers.
Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.
