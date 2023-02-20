News
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

McCann Worldgroup China CEO Emily Chang exits

Chang, former CMO of Starbucks China, joined the agency over two years ago.

Emily Chang
Emily Chang

Emily Chang, CEO of McCann Worldgroup in China, will leave her role later this year. 

In a statement to Campaign Asia-Pacific, the agency network confirmed that "due to her need to relocate overseas for personal family reasons", Chang "feels it is time to stay closer to home."  

According to the statement, Chang has been based in the US for some time while “overseeing China operations from afar, in between visits to Shanghai”. As it’s not sustainable in the long-term, McCann Worldgroup stated that they have been mutually discussing a transition plan.

McCann Worldgroup did not name a successor at the moment but emphasised it has a strong management team led by Chang in China. The agency network also thanked Emily "for her many contributions to the network and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Chang has worked in China for 13 years. She joined McCann China in 2020. Before starting her agency career, Chang worked for the brand's side. She was CMO of Starbucks China from 2017 to 2019. She also served as chief commercial officer of InterContinental Hotels Group and Apple’s head of retailing marketing in Asia. She also worked at P&G for over 11 years.

In a statement shared with Campaign, Chang said she is “so proud of these three years” at McCann. "We have crafted a high-performing leadership team who have step-changed our product and partnership approach," she said, adding she was "honoured to partner with an amazing portfolio of market-leading clients; I am deeply grateful for their trust.”

Chang was recognised as a Women to Watch Greater China in 2022 and led McCann Worldgroup China to win the Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific award for Best Learning and Development in the same year. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

4 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

7 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

8 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

9 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

10 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Emily Chang, McCann Worldgroup
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Emily Chang, ...

40 Under 40 2022: Suzzane Zhang, McCann Worldgroup
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Suzzane Zhang, McCann Worldgroup

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO
Sep 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

Chevrolet China paints it black in dark, sci-fi resonant brand film
Jul 15, 2022
Ad Nut

Chevrolet China paints it black in dark, sci-fi ...

Just Published

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred ...

'Go back to your sink'. 'I’ll fucking talk to you however I want.' These actual insults, quickly followed by invitations for sex, consensual or not, emerge in Maybelline's new awareness campaign, focusing on the very real stomach-churning vitriol faced by female gamers.

40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency

Comrie founded her agency during the depths of Covid lockdown. And just two years later, she led the fledgling business through exceptional growth.

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu

Gahlaut joined the agency in September 2021