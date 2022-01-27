Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Lorraine Li, iProspect

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

Lorraine Li

Managing director

iProspect China

Shanghai

Shifting needs of advertisers, integration, efficiency, and digitalisation are becoming critical concerns for CMOs. Lorraine Li, who joined Dentsu four years ago, quickly became a mediator for advertisers' needs, connecting them with quick and optimal solutions. She also continues to improve competency and efficiency between different departments within the Dentsu group.

Instead of adopting traditional media strategies, she is moving to an integrated approach to help advertisers. One of Li’s many strengths is putting herself in clients' shoes to solve their problems, which has won the trust of clients. Because of Li’s efforts, her team accelerated business development with a growth rate of 165%, contributed by ten departments within the group. As the backbone of business development, she shares her 'One Team' model with other teams.

With business acumen and perseverance in integrating resources, gaining quick insights to improve the business, and actively solving problems, she is a role model and a great leader. She creates a dynamic working environment that inspires and optimises the strengths of every team member. She also holds regular get-togethers and birthday parties with the team, making them feel at home.

Li was awarded the ROI Festival Gold in 2013 when she worked at GroupM and led a team of 15 people. She created a four-quadrant model of performance marketing that incorporated the brand's product positioning.

Li’s global business supervisor said: “Lorraine is the leader of our global business group. She advocates and shares experiences from China and helps us develop a team spirit”. To demonstrate this, Li has a new goal of nurturing more 'One Team' leaders within her team for better global business of Dentsu Group.