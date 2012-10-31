2022

Retail in 2022 will be led by BRIC and be largely online: EIU
Oct 31, 2012
Emily Tan

Retail in 2022 will be led by BRIC and be largely online: EIU

In 10 years, the BRIC countries will be four of the six largest retail markets in the world, with China accounting for a quarter of global retail sales at US$8.3 trillion, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

