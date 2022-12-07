Analysis Media
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2022: Martin Davie, Publicis Media

Davie has proven to be a creative yet pragmatic problem-solver who can unbundle complex issues, lead with capability expertise, and deliver against commercial considerations to ensure sustainable outcomes.

40 Under 40 2022: Martin Davie, Publicis Media
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

Martin Davie

Managing director, head of international business
Publicis Media 
Singapore

With a background in the fast-moving ecommerce and performance world, constantly optimising to smash KPIs is Martin Davie at work. Joining Publicis Groupe in 2019, he moved from Australia to Singapore to lead Performics and transformed the agency into a top 10 global market for Performics within one year.

Since 2020, Martin has owned a portfolio three times larger, covering Publicis Media Singapore’s international business—the fastest-growing division that accounts for a quarter of Publicis Media revenues across SEA. In the past two years, Davie has built a unique hubbing model for Publicis Groupe that has an impact beyond Singapore and smashes year-on-year growth KPIs.

Actively involved in new business and growth, Davie successfully led the pitch for L’Oréal’s performance and commerce business in SEA; he scaled the hub model and team design to architect the winning team solution for Publicis Groupe’s PepsiCo media win; developed, negotiated and implemented two new vital regional hubs for Publicis Media Singapore for Meta (Spark Foundry) and ByteDance (Zenith); and repositioned and scaled hub value offering for multiple key clients throughout 2021 and 2022, including Disney and Lenovo ecommerce.

Overall, in the past year alone, Davie has delivered 33% year-on-year growth for international business, representing 47% of Publicis Media Singapore, up from 34% in 2021. He has also restructured Publicis Media Singapore's international business team, elevating key individuals and streamlining processes. Recent survey results show that 86% of employees feel recognised for work excellence.

As a highly regarded leader, this year Davie was selected to represent APAC in enhancing the Groupe's approach to performance capabilities. Together with 19 other global leaders, Davie helped design a new global positioning that has since launched across all markets.

A big advocate of developing and growing talent, Davie has implemented a mentoring programme within the international business division to help junior talent understand the role they play within the agency and the industry and to enable them to explore opportunities to develop their potential further. He also conceptualised and launched the Publicis Media Singapore Performance Community, bringing together performance talent across the Groupe to share learnings, expertise, and innovation and enhance the agency’s overall performance capabilities.

Prior to joining Publicis, Davie began his career in London for an ecommerce technology platform before joining a boutique agency to lead performance media. He moved to Australia in 2011, where he worked for Dentsu Australia's performance arm, iProspect Melbourne and Sydney, and later as general manager for a technology startup across Australia, delivering 155% revenue growth in just 12 months.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2022: Abhishek Bhattacharjee, Publicis Media
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Abhishek Bhattacharjee, Publicis ...

40 Under 40 2022: Lalit ‘Cherry’ Kanavivatchai, Publicis Groupe
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Lalit ‘Cherry’ Kanavivatchai, ...

40 Under 40 2022: Ker Loon Ang, Publicis Groupe
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Ker Loon Ang, Publicis Groupe

40 Under 40 2022: Angelina Tan, Le Pub
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Angelina Tan, Le Pub

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.