singapore
Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats
The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.
A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it
Our resident critic finds a Singapore rap-style PSA about toilet hygiene habits quite endearing. (Ad Nut, are you OK?)
How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day
Agencies and retailers are marking the city-state's 55th birthday with a mix of fun, sales and community giveback.
Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero
A sweet new film to highlight the (often thankless) contributions of mailpersons.
And then there were eight (cheeses)
Tasty little ad celebrates the 10th 'Cheesiversary' of a Pizza Hut Singapore favourite, the Cheesy 7, even though the pizza is now inaccurately named because it has eight cheeses.
Grey Singapore makes a game out hygiene instructions for kids
The agency worked with game developer Heartifact Studios to create 'Keep off', a multi-level tutorial where kids unlock achievements such as cleaning their hands and keeping safe distance from others.
