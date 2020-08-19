singapore

Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats

The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.

A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it
Aug 19, 2020
Ad Nut

A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it

Our resident critic finds a Singapore rap-style PSA about toilet hygiene habits quite endearing. (Ad Nut, are you OK?)

How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day
Aug 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day

Agencies and retailers are marking the city-state's 55th birthday with a mix of fun, sales and community giveback.

Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero
Aug 4, 2020
Ad Nut

Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero

A sweet new film to highlight the (often thankless) contributions of mailpersons.

And then there were eight (cheeses)
Jul 27, 2020
Ad Nut

And then there were eight (cheeses)

Tasty little ad celebrates the 10th 'Cheesiversary' of a Pizza Hut Singapore favourite, the Cheesy 7, even though the pizza is now inaccurately named because it has eight cheeses.

Grey Singapore makes a game out hygiene instructions for kids
Jul 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Grey Singapore makes a game out hygiene instructions for kids

The agency worked with game developer Heartifact Studios to create 'Keep off', a multi-level tutorial where kids unlock achievements such as cleaning their hands and keeping safe distance from others.

