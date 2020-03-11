Search
Mar 11, 2020
Publicis Media ANZ chief Tony Barbour departs
The ANZ leader had been promoted from Starcom CEO last summer.
Feb 6, 2020
Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking on diversity and inclusivity?
Top APAC media agencies detail their recent efforts for a more inclusive workplace.
Feb 4, 2020
Publicis Media changes Singapore CEO
Ian Loon promoted to Groupe level leader as Gareth Mulryan leaves Singapore for future role within Publicis.
Jan 21, 2020
Diageo shortlists three agency groups in global media review
Payment terms have been issue for some participants.
Dec 5, 2019
Publicis Media drops Blue 449 brand, except in France
Agency becomes part of Spark Foundry in widely expected move.
Nov 5, 2019
Danone awards China media to Spark Foundry
The win covers planning and buying for the company's Early Life Nutrition and Danone Waters China business units.
