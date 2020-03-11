publicis media

Publicis Media ANZ chief Tony Barbour departs
Mar 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis Media ANZ chief Tony Barbour departs

The ANZ leader had been promoted from Starcom CEO last summer.

Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking on diversity and inclusivity?
Feb 6, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Mandate for Change: How are media agencies taking on diversity and inclusivity?

Top APAC media agencies detail their recent efforts for a more inclusive workplace.

Publicis Media changes Singapore CEO
Feb 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis Media changes Singapore CEO

Ian Loon promoted to Groupe level leader as Gareth Mulryan leaves Singapore for future role within Publicis.

Diageo shortlists three agency groups in global media review
Jan 21, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Diageo shortlists three agency groups in global media review

Payment terms have been issue for some participants.

Publicis Media drops Blue 449 brand, except in France
Dec 5, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Publicis Media drops Blue 449 brand, except in France

Agency becomes part of Spark Foundry in widely expected move.

Danone awards China media to Spark Foundry
Nov 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

Danone awards China media to Spark Foundry

The win covers planning and buying for the company's Early Life Nutrition and Danone Waters China business units.

