40 Under 40 2022: Mark Anderson, Cheil

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Mark Anderson

Managing partner

Cheil Australia

Australia

Mark Anderson has had a long path to the top. Born in an environment where missing school was common as he couldn’t afford the bus ticket, this Yorkshire-born lad has come a long way.

Persistence is the key. But it also helps if you have a solid plan right from the beginning. Not satisfied with the hand he had been dealt with, Anderson, all of 13, chalked out a clear vision of how he saw his life and career in the next couple of decades, and then got down to work.

His determination and grit has not only brought him to where he is today, but he has also been at the helm of Cheil Australia’s metamorphosis. Under his leadership, the Australian office has become one of the most successful in Cheil’s global network, reinventing itself from a small retail operation to a data-driven creative agency of over 90 people. In the six years that Anderson has been with Cheil, the business has grown a staggering 543% in headcount, 338% in revenue and 672% in profitability.

He led the agency through the pandemic and grew it more than 50%, all while ensuring Cheil’s employees were well looked after. He helped Cheil open a second office to give employees more geographical flexibility, opened its doors to kids and pets, and provided IT subsidies to those working from home.

Anderson often uses the term ‘family’ to describe employees and colleagues, something that has disseminated through the agency to create a sense of unity, camaraderie and compassion. He has helped the business become a truly diverse and an equal-opportunities business, with over 16 different nationalities, 47% female employees, and a gender pay gap sitting at 0.5% vs the industry percentage of 22.8% (WGEA 20-21). As a leader and proud member of the LGBTQI+ community, he continues to drive inclusivity within the business, putting focus on and building greater support for the community.

His passion and determination is not hidden from the top brass as he was handpicked for Samsung Group’s global directors course and to attend the first Excellent Leaders Conference for Cheil Worldwide recently.