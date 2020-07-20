cheil

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: While South Koreans continue to highly value convenience, the pandemic has brought focus to deeper concerns, and consumers want brands to be partners in improving things.

Cheil Worldwide acquires Chinese data service provider
Jun 2, 2020
Carol Huang

Cheil Worldwide acquires Chinese data service provider

The agency continues to pursue M&A deals with digital-oriented companies with its purchase of ColourData.

Determined to be more than a mere agency, Cheil moves toward proprietary tools
Apr 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Determined to be more than a mere agency, Cheil moves toward proprietary tools

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Cheil's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Cheil
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Cheil

Cheil is placing a big bet on a strategy it calls Connec+, the details of which became more clear in 2019. But is the concept the right idea to drive Cheil on to bigger success?

South Korea ad market to hit US$10.6 billion this year: Cheil
Feb 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

South Korea ad market to hit US$10.6 billion this year: Cheil

Digital spend will surpass traditional media for the first time in 2020, according to the agency's new forecast.

Kate Oh quits as Cheil CCO and ECD
Feb 19, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Kate Oh quits as Cheil CCO and ECD

Winner of gold Lions at Cannes for Samsung's Insight Campaign set to launch own shop.

