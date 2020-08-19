australia
Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.
With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready
A year on from devastating bushfires, the 'First Saturday' campaign, developed by CHE Proximity for NRMA insurance, has a series of tasks for Australians to complete.
Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".
The pandemic is no reason for daily drinking
A new campaign by Australia’s Alcohol and Drug Foundation warns that a cheeky glass or two every night could spiral into a post-lockdown habit.
Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)
Campaign for Audi Australia by The Monkeys includes a separate ad for the currently locked down state of Victoria.
A rebranding of… the dental clinic
New work by VMLY&R Australia is an ambitious attempt to make trips to the dentist ‘fun’ and ‘hip’.
