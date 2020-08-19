australia

14 hours ago
Ad Nut

A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.

Aug 19, 2020
Ad Nut

A year on from devastating bushfires, the 'First Saturday' campaign, developed by CHE Proximity for NRMA insurance, has a series of tasks for Australians to complete.

Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".

Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

A new campaign by Australia’s Alcohol and Drug Foundation warns that a cheeky glass or two every night could spiral into a post-lockdown habit.

Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Campaign for Audi Australia by The Monkeys includes a separate ad for the currently locked down state of Victoria.

Aug 7, 2020
Ad Nut

New work by VMLY&R Australia is an ambitious attempt to make trips to the dentist ‘fun’ and ‘hip’.

