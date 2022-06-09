Advertising News
James Halliwell
2 days ago

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

Samsung Itest from DDB New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations by Ogilvy Mumbai, and The Unflitered History Tour for Vice Media by Dentsu Web Chutney featured in the Titanium Lions Cannes Lions list.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 has released shortlists for two categories – Innovation Lions and Titanium Lions.

Following a steady series of plaudits"Long live the Prince" by Engine Creative has been included on the Titanium Lions Cannes Lions shortlist. From APAC, Samsung Itest from DDB New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations by Ogilvy Mumbai, and The Unflitered History Tour for Vice Media by Dentsu Web Chutney featured. 

The festival has also released its Innovation shortlist.

The festival, which was established in 1954, takes place between 20 and 25 June this year.

PRWeek

