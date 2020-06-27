Search
lions
Jun 27, 2020
WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions
WPP is Holding Company of the Decade after scooping annual title for seven straight years.
Jun 25, 2020
Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
The Tokyo-based agency has won Grand Prix, Titanium and Lions in many other categories over the past decade.
Jun 25, 2020
Colenso BBDO named Cannes Lions Pacific Agency of the Decade
The Kiwi creative agency has been awarded a grand total of 99 Lions over the past 10 years.
Apr 8, 2020
How should Cannes change ahead of its return in 2021?
2020 will be first year since 1953 not to feature international Festival of Creativity or its predecessors.
Mar 23, 2020
Can Cannes Lions work in October?
Ad festival has been postponed until October.
Mar 18, 2020
Cannes Lions officially postpones Festival of Creativity as COVID-19 crisis worsens
Cases of the deadly virus have topped 200,000 people worldwide as of Wednesday morning.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins