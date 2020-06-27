cannes
WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions
WPP is Holding Company of the Decade after scooping annual title for seven straight years.
Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
The Tokyo-based agency has won Grand Prix, Titanium and Lions in many other categories over the past decade.
Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.
Colenso BBDO named Cannes Lions Pacific Agency of the Decade
The Kiwi creative agency has been awarded a grand total of 99 Lions over the past 10 years.
Cannes Lions announces live platform to educate and inspire global creative community
"It's become clear that creative matters more than ever right now."
How should Cannes change ahead of its return in 2021?
2020 will be first year since 1953 not to feature international Festival of Creativity or its predecessors.
