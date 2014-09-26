shortlists

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022
1 day ago
James Halliwell

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

Samsung Itest from DDB New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations by Ogilvy Mumbai, and The Unflitered History Tour for Vice Media by Dentsu Web Chutney featured in the Titanium Lions Cannes Lions list.

The final Spikes Asia shortlists are out (Integrated and Creative Effectiveness)
Sep 26, 2014
Staff Reporters

The final Spikes Asia shortlists are out (Integrated and Creative Effectiveness)

SPIKES ASIA - The juries for the Integrated and Creative Effectiveness categories have released their shortlists for Spikes Asia 2014. The awards take place tonight, but you knew that already.

Initial shortlists announced at Spikes Asia 2011
Sep 19, 2011
Staff Reporters

Initial shortlists announced at Spikes Asia 2011

SINGAPORE – The Spikes Asia Advertising Festival has revealed the first 11 of 14 shortlists in the categories of Print, Outdoor, Media, Direct, Promo & Activation, Design, PR, Radio, Digital, Mobile and Film.

Agency of the Year 2010 people winners, shortlists for Greater China released
Nov 29, 2010
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2010 people winners, shortlists for Greater China released

ASIA-PACIFIC - Campaign Asia-Pacific has released the shortlist and the first of the people winners for its annual Agency of the Year 2010 award show, taking place at the St. Regis in Singapore on 14 December.

DDB Singapore, India dominate first of Spikes Asia 2010 shortlists
Sep 20, 2010
Staff Reporters

DDB Singapore, India dominate first of Spikes Asia 2010 shortlists

ASIA-PACIFIC - India and DDB Singapore are the two stand out performers in the first of the Spikes Asia 2010 shortlists released today for the Outdoor, Direct & Sales Promotion, Print, Media, Design, Digital and Radio categories.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

1 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

2 Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

4 PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

L'Oreal Malaysia switches media agency partner

5 L'Oreal Malaysia switches media partner

Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

6 Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

7 Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

8 Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

How should brands measure ROI in the metaverse?

9 How should brands measure ROI in the metaverse?

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

10 Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022