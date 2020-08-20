John Harrington

'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
PR
3 days ago
John Harrington

'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing ...

Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
John Harrington

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR ...

Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?

Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over big-budget campaigns
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
John Harrington

Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over ...

Three-quarters don't think brands should create usual style of festive ads.

M&C Saatchi to furlough staff, cut salaries
Advertising
Apr 3, 2020
John Harrington

M&C Saatchi to furlough staff, cut salaries

M&C Saatchi says it is pursuing cost-cutting measures including furloughing staff and reducing salaries of a "very large proportion" of its highest-paid employees amid the coronavirus crisis.

Cannes Lions 'remains firmly open for business' amid coronavirus outbreak
Advertising
Feb 18, 2020
John Harrington

Cannes Lions 'remains firmly open for business' ...

News follows cancellation of MWC announced last week.

Porter Novelli CEO Brad MacAfee departs
PR
Dec 16, 2019
John Harrington

Porter Novelli CEO Brad MacAfee departs

Brad MacAfee is leaving Porter Novelli after almost two decades, which included four years as chief executive of the Omnicom network agency.

