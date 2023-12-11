Zara campaign criticised for alleged Gaza resemblance

The images, for Zara's Atelier series, feature a model surrounded by rubble and statues with missing limbs. One image shows a model carrying a mannequin wrapped in a white sheet.
ZARA ATELIER. Collection 04_The Jacket— ZARA (@ZARA) December 8, 2023
A limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression. https://t.co/EiUO0avB4w pic.twitter.com/nK15aTYNdJ
#BoycottZara began trending on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday as social media users criticised the images. There were claims that coffins, phosphorus powder and the map of Israel were also depicted.
Zara has not issued a comment at the time of writing.
The incident has echoes of the backlash against Marks & Spencer after the UK retailer posted an image of burning Christmas party hats in colours resembling the Palestinian flag. M&S apologised for "any unintentional hurt caused".
Now you are next. Zara. #boycottZara �������� pic.twitter.com/DRN995eKZd— Emelia ���� (@Bernadotte22) December 11, 2023
If you are asking why #BoycottZara ??— ���������� �������� �������� ���� (@SyedKTweet) December 11, 2023
This is why..
Such shameful act.#CEASEFIRE_NOW pic.twitter.com/dmsUM8u9Ee
Zara is glorifying the genocide of the Palestinians. Boycott this genocide supporter brand. pic.twitter.com/i31oGXxorK— Hassan Mafi (@thatdayin1992) December 11, 2023
Activists in Montreal sprayed Zara doors with pro-Palestine slogans after the company published its new collection designs which was inspired by the genocide and destruction happening now in Gaza.— Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) December 11, 2023
Zara is facing now boycott campaigns after it glorified the murder of Palestinians pic.twitter.com/jGMdNSkPNp