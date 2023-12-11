Zara campaign criticised for alleged Gaza resemblance

The images, for Zara's Atelier series, feature a model surrounded by rubble and statues with missing limbs. One image shows a model carrying a mannequin wrapped in a white sheet.

ZARA ATELIER. Collection 04_The Jacket A limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression. https://t.co/EiUO0avB4w pic.twitter.com/nK15aTYNdJ

#BoycottZara began trending on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday as social media users criticised the images. There were claims that coffins, phosphorus powder and the map of Israel were also depicted.

Zara has not issued a comment at the time of writing.

The incident has echoes of the backlash against Marks & Spencer after the UK retailer posted an image of burning Christmas party hats in colours resembling the Palestinian flag. M&S apologised for "any unintentional hurt caused".