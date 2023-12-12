News Advertising PR Marketing
Zara removes 'Gaza' campaign images and expresses 'regret'

Zara has pulled a new campaign featuring images some argue resemble scenes from the Gaza conflict, with the fashion retailer saying it "regrets" the "misunderstanding".

The images, for 'The Jacket' campaign for Zara's Atelier series, featured a model surrounded by rubble and statues with missing limbs. One image showed a model carrying a mannequin wrapped in a white sheet.

#BoycottZara began trending on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday as social media users criticised the images. There were claims that coffins, phosphorus powder and the map of Israel were also depicted.

In a statement issued today, Zara said the campaign was "conceived in July and photographed in September". That was before Hamas' attack on Israel on 7 October and the Israeli army's subsequent bombardment of Gaza.

Zara said the campaign presented "a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created with the sole purpose of showcasing craftmade garments in an artistic context".

The company stated: "Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created.

"Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone."

The incident has echoes of the backlash against Marks & Spencer after the UK retailer posted an image of burning Christmas party hats in colours resembling the Palestinian flag. M&S apologised for "any unintentional hurt caused".

 
