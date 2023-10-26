News Opinions Advertising Media Marketing Carbon Reporting B Corp
John Harrington
1 day ago

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Rob Mayhew, the popular social media creator, has published a video mocking Havas and its CEO Yannick Bolloré after the company defended its decision to work with Shell.

Rob Mayhew (pictured), the creative director at ad agency Gravity Road, who is known for his satirical videos about agency life, immitates Yannick Bolloré in a new video where he quotes from the Havas CEO in his recent interview with Campaign.

Bolloré told Campaign that Havas was happy to pitch for and win Shell’s global media account, despite controversy about working with fossil-fuel clients, because “we believe the most effective change comes from within."

Some campaigning groups are pushing for a review of Havas’ B Corp certification, which is linked to environmental, social and governance standards, but Bolloré played that down in the interview following the agency group’s Q3 results.

This article first appeared on Campaign's sister title PRWeek.

Source:
Campaign US

