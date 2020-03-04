shell
Shell faces ASA investigation over 'carbon neutral' claims in the UK
Fuel giant claimed in ad that customers could 'drive carbon neutral' if they shopped at Shell.
Shell's expected global winners: VCCP, Dentsu, Mediacom, Doremus
The global review kicked off in January for creative and media.
2018 Cannes contenders: 'Drive on: Return to Kekexili' by JWT Shanghai
Shell Helix brought filmmaker Lu Chuan back to this remote region in a cinematic brand activation.
JWT and MediaCom on alert as Shell calls global creative and media review
Shell, which has reportedly appointed R3 to handle the process, spends an estimated $200 million on marketing annually.
Brand authenticity means giving up control
Brands have to learn the consumer is in the driving seat if they want to build an authentic relationship, according to a panel discussion at Wednesday's Top 1000 Brands Breakfast Briefing in Singapore.
What the 'Station Stories' series is doing for Shell in Malaysia
Second 'season' of content series continues an effort to humanise and build affinity for the brand.
