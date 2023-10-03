B Corp
Generative AI's hidden carbon cost: What marketers should know
The environmental impact of GPT-3 is comparable to 123 gasoline-powered cars driven for a year. As marketers increasingly turn to these tools, what should they do to reduce their carbon footprint?
Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client
Climate campaigners had called on agencies to drop out of the media review, saying PR and advertising firms are aiding oil companies in delaying climate action.
Why oil and gas companies are tapping influencers to clean up their image
Fossil fuel giants like Shell and BP are leaning on influencers to promote their green initiatives and rewards programs as ad giants address their role in the climate crisis.
Beyond greenwashing: B Corps' moral imperative to reject Big Oil
"It's hard to run an agency. Not every client you take on is going to be a passion project, still, no agency should be taking on fossil fuel clients, especially not the B Corps, and definitely not in the hottest year of human history," writes Clean Creatives' Duncan Meisel.
Why more PR agencies are becoming B Corps
The process is hard and maintaining it is even harder, but firms say B Corp status has cultural and bottom-line benefits.
