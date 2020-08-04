havas

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
12 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

Havas Q2 organic revenue dives 18%
Aug 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Asia-Pacific records sharp declines, but healthcare is a bright spot.

Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero
Aug 4, 2020
Ad Nut

A sweet new film to highlight the (often thankless) contributions of mailpersons.

Havas launches B2B marketing agency in SEA
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Writer

The SEA launch is on the back of Havas Group’s successful acquisition of India’s Langoor last year.

Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?
Jun 9, 2020
Carol Huang

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: While offline businesses may return, it's unlikely to expect consumer habits to remain unchanged.

