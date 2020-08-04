havas
Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.
Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.
Havas Q2 organic revenue dives 18%
Asia-Pacific records sharp declines, but healthcare is a bright spot.
Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero
A sweet new film to highlight the (often thankless) contributions of mailpersons.
Havas launches B2B marketing agency in SEA
The SEA launch is on the back of Havas Group’s successful acquisition of India’s Langoor last year.
Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: While offline businesses may return, it's unlikely to expect consumer habits to remain unchanged.
