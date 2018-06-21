yannick bollore

Yannick Bolloré interview: ‘Havas is stronger now than before virus crisis’
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Yannick Bolloré interview: ‘Havas is stronger now than before virus crisis’

Investors understand agency sector is 'a great business to invest in', CEO says.

Havas announces moves in CRM, events, performance marketing
Jun 21, 2018
Matthew Miller

Havas announces moves in CRM, events, performance marketing

Yannick Bolloré discussed the creation of Havas Events and CRM-specialist Havas Helia, as well as the expansion of the Edge Performance Network and the Annex.

Havas to spend $115 million making AMO a 'real' global network
Jun 15, 2018
John Harrington

Havas to spend $115 million making AMO a 'real' global network

Southeast Asia among the target markets for acquisitions for the new-look AMO network, Havas CEO Yannick Bollore said.

The industry as a village: Yannick Bolloré
Sep 25, 2014
David Blecken

The industry as a village: Yannick Bolloré

SPIKES ASIA - Opening proceedings for Day Two, Havas chairman and chief executive Yannick Bolloré explained his company’s positioning as an agency that can offer a superior level of service through a close alignment of creative and media services.

