Search
yannick bollore
1 day ago
Yannick Bolloré interview: ‘Havas is stronger now than before virus crisis’
Investors understand agency sector is 'a great business to invest in', CEO says.
Jun 21, 2018
Havas announces moves in CRM, events, performance marketing
Yannick Bolloré discussed the creation of Havas Events and CRM-specialist Havas Helia, as well as the expansion of the Edge Performance Network and the Annex.
Jun 15, 2018
Havas to spend $115 million making AMO a 'real' global network
Southeast Asia among the target markets for acquisitions for the new-look AMO network, Havas CEO Yannick Bollore said.
Sep 25, 2014
The industry as a village: Yannick Bolloré
SPIKES ASIA - Opening proceedings for Day Two, Havas chairman and chief executive Yannick Bolloré explained his company’s positioning as an agency that can offer a superior level of service through a close alignment of creative and media services.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins