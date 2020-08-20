campaign
KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.
TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms
'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets such as Southeast Asia from September.
Lalamove launches fast delivery campaign across APAC in response to COVID-19
Lalamove wants to connect more with SMEs as they make up 90% of all business in these cities.
Lego and Lamborghini collaborate on new-car launch in China
An elaborate car-show-style launch event for the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 isn't exactly what it appears to be.
COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.
Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.
