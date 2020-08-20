campaign

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
2 days ago
Emmet McGonagle

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign

The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.

TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms
Aug 20, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms

'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets such as Southeast Asia from September.

Lalamove launches fast delivery campaign across APAC in response to COVID-19
Aug 7, 2020
Carol Huang

Lalamove launches fast delivery campaign across APAC in response to COVID-19

Lalamove wants to connect more with SMEs as they make up 90% of all business in these cities.

Lego and Lamborghini collaborate on new-car launch in China
Jun 16, 2020
Carol Huang

Lego and Lamborghini collaborate on new-car launch in China

An elaborate car-show-style launch event for the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 isn't exactly what it appears to be.

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
Jun 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
Jun 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia