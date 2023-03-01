Advertising Digital Media PR News The Work
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

The shortlists for 22 categories for the Spikes Asia Awards have been released, including Design and Mobile that were released this morning.

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

The juries for the Spikes Asia Awards have revealed their shortlists for 2023 across 22 categories (listed below), which are all accessible from the Love the Work website.

The final two category shortlists, Integrated and Glass: The Award for Change will be revealed on Friday, March 3rd at 10am. The Innovation shortlist was already announced on February 16th.

108 jurors from locations across Asia Pacific across a wide range of creative industry disciplines and backgrounds have convened in person in Singapore, for the first time since 2019, to judge the work.

All the gold, silver and bronze Spikes winners, will be announced on March 7th. The winners of the Spikes Grands Prix awards and special awards will be announced on March 9th. 

Spikes Awards shortlists

Of the initial 3005 entries from 21 markets, 601 entries have made it onto the shortlists and will now compete to be awarded APAC’s most prestigious creative branded communications accolade. 

“We are thrilled to announce the shortlists for Spikes Asia this year, and to see a return to in-person judging," said Jenny Lau, Events Director, Spikes Asia. "Many interesting trends have arisen from this year’s entries and we’re excited to see the work that the juries will go on to award. I’d like to thank our jurors for all their hard work and dedication to the Spikes Asia Awards, which will set the benchmark for creative excellence across APAC.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The promises and perils AI-powered search

1 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

2 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

3 Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

4 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

5 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

6 Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

7 Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

8 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

9 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Spikes Asia announces 2023 Innovation shortlist
Feb 16, 2023
Campaign Staff

Spikes Asia announces 2023 Innovation shortlist

Spikes Asia announces full 2023 juries
Dec 6, 2022
Campaign Staff

Spikes Asia announces full 2023 juries

Spikes Asia Awards 2023 opens for entries
Oct 13, 2022
Staff

Spikes Asia Awards 2023 opens for entries

Explore the Spikes Asia x Campaign virtual festival playground
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Explore the Spikes Asia x Campaign virtual festival ...

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Li , Sportfive
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Li , Sportfive

Li is a bright spot in China’s sports marketing scene and has accomplishments to match.

Spikes Asia Awards 2023: Campaign's contenders
8 hours ago
Campaign Staff

Spikes Asia Awards 2023: Campaign's contenders

With the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists out, the Campaign editorial team picks their predicted winners.

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT
9 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with ...

CAMPAIGN PODCAST: Meta's vice president for APAC shares his thoughts on AI, the competition from TikTok, Apple's ATT, and of course, the metaverse.

Twitch's top-performing APAC campaigns: Q4 2022
9 hours ago
Gemma Battenbough

Twitch's top-performing APAC campaigns: Q4 2022

The platform’s standout campaigns of the last quarter include rolling out the “purple carpet” at the Black Adam premier livestream, a first-of-its-kind 11/11 shopping extravaganza, and more.