See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

The juries for the Spikes Asia Awards have revealed their shortlists for 2023 across 22 categories (listed below), which are all accessible from the Love the Work website.

The final two category shortlists, Integrated and Glass: The Award for Change will be revealed on Friday, March 3rd at 10am. The Innovation shortlist was already announced on February 16th.

108 jurors from locations across Asia Pacific across a wide range of creative industry disciplines and backgrounds have convened in person in Singapore, for the first time since 2019, to judge the work.

All the gold, silver and bronze Spikes winners, will be announced on March 7th. The winners of the Spikes Grands Prix awards and special awards will be announced on March 9th.

Spikes Awards shortlists

Of the initial 3005 entries from 21 markets, 601 entries have made it onto the shortlists and will now compete to be awarded APAC’s most prestigious creative branded communications accolade.

“We are thrilled to announce the shortlists for Spikes Asia this year, and to see a return to in-person judging," said Jenny Lau, Events Director, Spikes Asia. "Many interesting trends have arisen from this year’s entries and we’re excited to see the work that the juries will go on to award. I’d like to thank our jurors for all their hard work and dedication to the Spikes Asia Awards, which will set the benchmark for creative excellence across APAC.”