1 day ago

Spikes Asia appoints Jaime Ng as festival director

With 15 years of experience running B2B events, Ng will join Spikes Asia following a successful stint at Asia Video Industry Association. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Spikes Asia appoints Jaime Ng as festival director

Jaime Ng has been appointed festival director of Spikes Asia, effective June 12.

Ng comes on board with more than 15 years of experience managing B2B events and overseeing P&Ls, sales, marketing, and partnerships across Asia-Pacific. She has specialised in organising conferences that analyse the impact of global, regional and domestic trends in the video, streaming, TV and advertising industries.

“I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to lead Spikes Asia, the most prestigious creative communications award in the region. As we forge ahead in this new era, I am excited to bring initiatives to reinvent and build a purposeful experience for the community and perpetuate Asia’s creativity globally,” said Ng.

Ng joins Spikes from AVIA (Asia Video Industry Association), where she worked as the director, Programme and Member Relations. During this time, she handled the organisation’s conferences, webinars and bespoke member events across APAC, and led partnerships with clients from the video and ad tech industries.

Ng also ran her own business producing in-house B2B conferences, workshops and forums on video and emerging technology. She also led conferences at Singapore Exhibition Services (currently known as Informa PLC), spearheading the conferences and event services divisions. 

In the current role, Ng will continue to be based in Singapore and report to Atifa Silk, managing director of Haymarket Media Asia and Spikes Asia.

“Jaime joins Spikes at an exciting time for Asian creativity, with the region well placed as a centre for creative excellence, producing stand-out work. Jaime’s vast experience and deep understanding of the region’s unique cultural diversity will elevate Spikes as we embark on a new period of growth,” said Silk.

Spikes Asia will take place in March, 2024.

For inquiries, drop a note to Ng at [email protected].

