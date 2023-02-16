Spikes Asia announces 2023 Innovation shortlist

Spikes Asia, the region's oldest and most prestigious award for creative advertising has revealed its shortlist for the 2023 Innovation category.

The Innovation Spikes celebrate ground-breaking innovation, technology and problem solving. Standalone technological solutions including tools, products, models, platforms and other forms of ad tech are also recognised, as well as creative campaigns that incorporated new tech.

After the first stage of judging, 10 entrants have been shortlised from 29 entries. South Korea has the most shortlisted pieces of work (3), followed by India (2) and Australia (2), while entries from Japan, Singapore and Malaysia also made the cut. Among agencies, Innocean Worldwide based in Seoul earned two shortlisted entries, while Dentsu also earned two, out of Tokyo and Bengaluru.

Category Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Innovative Technology VOICE WATCH TOYOTA MOBILITY FOUNDATION VOICE WATCH DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN Applied Innovation SOLAR BEEHIVE HANWHA HANWHA INNOCEAN WORLDWIDE, Seoul SOUTH KOREA AUDIO AD YOU CAN SEE DFR RECRUITING ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY VMLY&R, Melbourne AUSTRALIA THE RESPONSIBLE MANHOLE TVS MOTOR COMPANY TVS MOTOR COMPANY DENTSU CREATIVE, Bengaluru INDIA Scalable Innovation THE KILLER PACK MAXX FLASH MAXX FLASH MOSQUITO REPELLENT COIL VMLY&R, Mumbai INDIA TOY8 SCREENING TOY EIGHT TOY8 SCREENING TOY EIGHT, Kuala Lumpur MALAYSIA Early-stage Technology DOT PAD. THE FIRST SMART TACTILE GRAPHICS DISPLAY. DOT DOT PAD DOT INCORPORATION, Seoul / SERVICEPLAN KOREA, Seoul / SERVICEPLAN, Munich SOUTH KOREA / GERMANY PROJECT SKATE GOOGLE TENSORFLOW GOOGLE BRAND STUDIO APAC, Sydney AUSTRALIA PROJECT RELATE GOOGLE ANDROID BETA APP FOR NON-STANDARD SPEECH TOASTER, Singapore SINGAPORE Brand Strategy & Experience HYDROGEN GARBAGE TRUCK HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP INNOCEAN WORLDWIDE, Seoul SOUTH KOREA

The Innovation Spikes shortlist is also available on The Work, Cannes Lions' curated intelligence platform.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. This year’s Grand Prix & Special Award winners will be announced on Thursday March 9, 2023.

To see the Spikes Asia Awards jury lineup, including some of the biggest names in the industry, click here.

For more information on Spikes Asia 2023, please visit www.spikes.asia or email [email protected].