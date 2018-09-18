Atifa Silk is brand director of Campaign Asia-Pacific
To celebrate Campaign’s 50th birthday, Asia brand director Atifa Silk agreed to turn the interviewing tables onto herself, reflecting on the highs and lows of almost two decades of Campaign's development.
Just weeks before resigning, Sir Martin Sorrell sizes up the challenges posed by consultancies, tech platforms and the need for change in the final part of his Campaign interview.
Just weeks before resigning as WPP chief, Martin Sorrell talked with Campaign Asia-Pacific about his vision for the holding company he built.
Shortly before facing his own hurricane, Sorrell sat down with Campaign Asia-Pacific.
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Havas Group’s CEO says its high-profile restructuring gives it greater flexibility, and argues technology must power creativity—not the other way around.
The festival shouldn't lose sight of celebrating creativity and creative people, the former Publicis Groupe CEO tells Campaign Asia-Pacific.
