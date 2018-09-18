Atifa Silk

To celebrate Campaign’s 50th birthday, Asia brand director Atifa Silk agreed to turn the interviewing tables onto herself, reflecting on the highs and lows of almost two decades of Campaign's development.

Sorrell: Creating change is easier in hard times
Advertising
Apr 17, 2018
Atifa Silk

Sorrell: Creating change is easier in hard times

Just weeks before resigning, Sir Martin Sorrell sizes up the challenges posed by consultancies, tech platforms and the need for change in the final part of his Campaign interview.

What Sorrell wanted for WPP
Advertising
Apr 16, 2018
Atifa Silk

What Sorrell wanted for WPP

Just weeks before resigning as WPP chief, Martin Sorrell talked with Campaign Asia-Pacific about his vision for the holding company he built.

Sorrell: Long & short-term pressures create
News
Apr 9, 2018
Rick Boost

Sorrell: Long & short-term pressures create "an ...

Shortly before facing his own hurricane, Sorrell sat down with Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Exclusive interview: Yannick Bolloré
The Atifa Silk Interview
Aug 30, 2017
Atifa Silk

Exclusive interview: Yannick Bolloré

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Havas Group’s CEO says its high-profile restructuring gives it greater flexibility, and argues technology must power creativity—not the other way around.

'Tech companies are taking over Cannes': Maurice Lévy
Advertising
Jun 28, 2017
Atifa Silk

'Tech companies are taking over Cannes': Maurice Lévy

The festival shouldn't lose sight of celebrating creativity and creative people, the former Publicis Groupe CEO tells Campaign Asia-Pacific.

