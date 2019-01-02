Rick Boost

Send feedback to Rick Boost.
Watch: Andaz Singapore puts a spin on luxury
Places & Spaces
Jan 2, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Watch: Andaz Singapore puts a spin on luxury

Venues are done playing conventional roles like they used to.

Watch: Hotel sourcing in the era of personalisation
CEI Analysis
Dec 19, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Watch: Hotel sourcing in the era of personalisation

The president of RoomIt by CWT on managing bookings for business travellers and groups.

Are event budgets shrinking?
CEI Analysis
Dec 5, 2018
Rick Boost

Are event budgets shrinking?

What goes up but never comes down? Venue costs and overheads that are eating into event budgets, apparently.

Watch: Curating brand experiences in the Wanghong era
CEI Analysis
Nov 29, 2018
Rick Boost

Watch: Curating brand experiences in the Wanghong era

Sally Lu, managing director of Uniplan, Shanghai and Guangzhou, detailed the appeal of web celebrities or wanghong in China.

Please Help Me Market My SME: Episode One
Marketing
Nov 23, 2018
Matthew Miller

Please Help Me Market My SME: Episode One

A young company in need of branding advice. An agency willing to give it. Campaign Asia-Pacific proudly debuts a new reality-style video series. In episode one, Leo Burnett helps HK-based FinFabrik focus on its purpose.

Video: The significance of Singles Day 2018 for Alibaba
Marketing
Nov 12, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Video: The significance of Singles Day 2018 for Alibaba

Why China's carnival of consumption may be at a turning point

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia