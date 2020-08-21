Matthew Miller

Matthew Miller is Campaign Asia-Pacific's managing editor. Based in Hong Kong, he has been with Campaign since 2012. Prior to that he spent many years in high-tech journalism, and a few in healthcare marketing, in the US and Hong Kong.

Send feedback to Matthew Miller.
Rolls-Royce updates brand to heighten appeal among younger, more diverse buyers
Marketing
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Rolls-Royce updates brand to heighten appeal among ...

The visual-identity overhaul is part of a "journey from automotive manufacturer to house of luxury", and the increasing importance of Asia-Pacific markets factored into the changes.

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Marketing
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
Media
Aug 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.

Australia details how it will make tech platforms compensate news publishers
Advertising
Jul 31, 2020
Matthew Miller

Australia details how it will make tech platforms ...

A draft code released by the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) mandates a negotiation period followed by binding final-offer arbitration if negotiations fail.

'Great brands always provide hope': HSBC on the imperative behind its new HK brand campaign
Advertising
Jul 23, 2020
Matthew Miller

'Great brands always provide hope': HSBC on the ...

The bank highlights a symbol of progress and acceleration within its hexagon logo while asserting that 'The story continues...if you believe'.

Patriotic streak: Many international brands lose ground in Korea
Marketing
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

Patriotic streak: Many international brands lose ...

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: With Adidas, Gucci and Bud Light as notable exceptions, it was a tough year to be an international brand in Korea—especially if your brand is from Japan.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia