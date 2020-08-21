Matthew Miller is Campaign Asia-Pacific's managing editor. Based in Hong Kong, he has been with Campaign since 2012. Prior to that he spent many years in high-tech journalism, and a few in healthcare marketing, in the US and Hong Kong.
The visual-identity overhaul is part of a "journey from automotive manufacturer to house of luxury", and the increasing importance of Asia-Pacific markets factored into the changes.
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.
A draft code released by the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) mandates a negotiation period followed by binding final-offer arbitration if negotiations fail.
The bank highlights a symbol of progress and acceleration within its hexagon logo while asserting that 'The story continues...if you believe'.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: With Adidas, Gucci and Bud Light as notable exceptions, it was a tough year to be an international brand in Korea—especially if your brand is from Japan.
