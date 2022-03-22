Media News
Matthew Miller
PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment

The agency will be tasked with media strategy, planning and buying duties.

(Shutterstock)

World Gold Council China has appointed PHD China as its media agency following a pitch.

The account is reportedly worth US$5 million in annual billings. WPP media agencies including Wavemaker control the account globally apart from China. 

PHD will be tasked with media strategy, planning and buying duties. with the aim of elevating the association’s brand awareness and encouraging gold investment and gold jewellery consumption.

"The association is committed to play an active role in the gold market and to explore more acquisition channels, promote innovation and gold consumption with various partners," a statement said. "PHD’s approach not only focused on media planning, but they also provided a plan for the association to effectively educate consumers about the gold industry."

PHD China cited its Omni data tool and deep understanding of the association’s high-net-worth consumers, as well as its digital and data-led expertise, as reasons for the win.

"Our team has extensive experience in global media marketing, and we will create a media strategy for the association in the new digital era, to further help consumers expand their knowledge and awareness of the gold industry,” Joey Zhao, CEO of PHD China, said in a release.

In October, PHD scored the global Chanel win, with its China and Korea offices playing key roles for a brand that relies on APAC for more than half its revenue. In the last year, PHD China also won Jiahua, Shanghai Jahwa and CR Pharma and added Audi to its existing VW stable.

