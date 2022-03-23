Advertising Marketing News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Miroma Group acquires in-housing agency Maker Lab

The acquisition will lead to Singapore-based Maker Lab expanding into Europe and North America, while The Miroma Group plans to expand its other offerings into APAC.

L-R: Marc Boyan, Matt Shoult
L-R: Marc Boyan, Matt Shoult

The Miroma Group, an independent global marketing-services group, has acquired Maker Lab, a Singapore-based agency that builds and embeds digital teams inside client marketing organisations.

Maker Lab has 150 people working in APAC markets including India, Malaysia and Thailand, supporting projects for clients including Google, Netflix and Taco Bell on strategy, ideation and execution.

The company expects to scale Maker Lab rapidly, to 300 people by year's end, expanding to Europe first and later to North America, Marc Boyan, founder and CEO of The Miroma Group, told Campaign Asia-Pacific. At the same time, Miroma aims to bring its other offerings to APAC.

The acquisition fills a gap in the group's overall offering for clients, who are increasingly interested in a hybrid model of in-house capabilities and fit-for-purpose agency support, Boyan said. "It's like a football team," he said. "If you don't have a right back, you need a right back."

Matt Shoult, founder and CEO of Maker Lab, said in a release that joining The Miroma Group will provide his compay with the infrastructure and client base to build on its success in APAC and accelerate growth in the US and Europe. 

Maker Lab, and similar companies like Oliver Agency, offer marketing teams the ability to quickly add specialists in the production and distribution of digital content, as well as data science, while maintaining control over their first-party data, Boyan said. The approach gives marketing teams a chance to try different configurations while maintaining the flexibility to discontinue parts or all of the inhouse agency team and add permanent positions when and where they see fit.   

Boyan says young tech companies are a client base showing particular interest. “There's a couple that we're talking to that need three or four people, but that three or four could end up being 20, 30 or 40," he said. "Having the ability to say, ‘Maybe let's not manage it’ is something some of these founders really like, because maybe they don't necessarily 'get' marketing. They're busy building the business, making sure that the execution is correct with the supply chain and everything else. And they'll rely on us to deliver a solution that fits what they're trying to do.” 

As for his plans to bring more of The Miroma Group's offering to APAC, Boyan is eyeing a full-scope expansion. “We'll replicate everything that we have in the UK, so it’ll be content studios, creative, media buying, performance, data—the whole stack.”

The company's brands include creative agency Fold7, brand-experience agency Hyperactive, creative production company Contented, creative agency Twelve AM, communications agency Way To Blue, brand consultancy Raven, digital development studio The Project Factory, and sport- and entertainment-oriented digital agency New Stance. 

The group currently has a 40-person digital studio in Syndey, known as Miroma Project Factory, that builds apps and websites.

The group earlier this month completed an acquisition that formed Miroma SET, a sports, entertainment and technology marketing company. This move saw the company add shareholders including Scott Belsky, founder of Behance and chief product officer at Adobe; Tom Hulme, head of Europe at Google Ventures; Justin Stefano, founder of Refinery 29; Michael Kassan, founder and CEO of MediaLink; and Ben Lerer, CEO of Group Nine Media.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

4 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

5 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

6 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Why are NFTs so divisive?

8 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Redhill makes first acquisition with Creative Consulting Group deal
PR
Jan 26, 2022
Staff Reporters

Redhill makes first acquisition with Creative ...

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
May 4, 2021
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

Mobvista aims to increase reach across sectors with Reyun acquisition
Advertising
May 18, 2021
Minnie Wang

Mobvista aims to increase reach across sectors with ...

Finn Partners acquires Singapore-based Ying Communications
PR
Apr 5, 2017
Diana Bradley

Finn Partners acquires Singapore-based Ying ...

Just Published

Pernod Ricard India CMO on how to break through Indian Premier League brand clutter
Marketing
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Pernod Ricard India CMO on how to break through ...

Kartik Mohindra speaks with Campaign India about Royal Stag's partnership with the Delhi Capitals.

Byju's and FIFA announce partnership for Qatar 2022
Marketing
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Byju's and FIFA announce partnership for Qatar 2022

Byju's will aim to create content with educational messages as part of its activation plan

Creative Minds: Vanessa Tan follows her overactive imagination
Analysis
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Vanessa Tan follows her overactive ...

The senior copywriter and group creative head at Iris Singapore answers 11 of our questions. Learn about how she used to bother her parents at work, the job that nearly stole her soul, and the adorable career path she had in mind as a youngster.

Would you hire someone who's admittedly corrupt?
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Would you hire someone who's admittedly corrupt?

A campaign from an organisation against corruption in politics asks Thailand the above question by using a fake job candidate who surprises potential employers with shocking admissions.