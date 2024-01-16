News Marketing Technology
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Wondrlab enters Europe with Webtalk acquisition

This latest venture marks the Indian martech agency's fifth acquisition and its first international venture since its inception in 2020.

Wondrlab has announced the acquisition of a Polish agency, WebTalk.
 
The company has also launched a European hub in Poland and appoints Jarek Ziebinski as chairperson of the supervisory board. 
 
Founded in 2010, WebTalk, led by Michal Dunin, is a B2C digital marketing agency in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region. Dunin will be responsible for managing the newly created Wondrlab’s European hub in Poland.
 
The launch of Wondrlab's European hub aligns with its commitment to offer holistic solutions and global brand offshoring, integrating e-commerce, production, and content management, paving the way for expansion into hubs like Vietnam and the Middle East.
 
Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab Network, said, “Historically, we have witnessed global companies acquiring Indian companies. The moment has arrived for Indian companies to acquire global companies. This is our time. Today signifies a crucial milestone in our journey towards establishing a world-class network that sets global standards from India. This is our fifth acquisition and in 36-48 months we'll be looking at 21 more acquisitions. Our journey in Europe is just beginning. This is one of the many acquisitions we'll be making in Poland. The way we are thinking about our global network is a function of not just products and services but also by building strategic hubs based out of India, Poland, Middle East, and Vietnam.”
 
Varma added, “Warsaw is one of the critical pillars toward building our global organisation, and we couldn't have found a better partner in Jarek and Michal to drive our global ambition. The WebTalk team will be deploying a lot of the tech created in India to create magic for clients in Poland, CEE, and across the world. It is an absolute pleasure that Jarek has chosen to be a part of the Wondrlab’s growth journey. Jarek has been my mentor, boss, and friend for more than 15 years, and I possibly could not find a better guru to supercharge our global ambition. He’s played a key role in helping us kick start our European hub, based in Warsaw with the acquisition of WebTalk. And we will aggressively follow this with acquisitions across our key verticals – digital video content and community, digital media and data and digital business transformation.”
 
Ziebinski said, "I am genuinely thrilled by the dynamic synergy between Poland and India, two innovation hubs that perfectly align with our vision. I am particularly eager to contribute to Saurabh’s ambitious plan of building full-funnel agencies across our pillars. What this synergy offers our clients in Europe is immediate access to an abundance of exceptional talent and readily available technology – a resource that can be utilised instantaneously. This partnership provides us with a strategic advantage, offering our clients ready-made tech solutions that would have otherwise taken us years to develop. With our new partner in India, we have access to scalable resources and expertise in crucial areas of marketing technology. We now possess ready-made products that can be swiftly deployed across our European clients, marking a significant leap forward. I look forward to being an integral part of Wondrlab's growth story and contributing to its transformative journey in redefining the digital marketing landscape."
 
Michal Dunin, founder and managing director, WebTalk, said, "Becoming part of Wondrlab is an exhilarating new chapter for WebTalk. Wondrlab's focus on platforms, product innovation, and leveraging tech provided by Wondrlab will greatly benefit our clients in the broader CEE region. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional value to our clients ensuring that they have immediate access to the fantastic platforms built by Wondrlab such as Wisr, Hector (a performance marketing tool to win on Amazon), and the Salesforce talent in Cymetrix, from the get-go. My immediate priority is enabling our clients to leverage innovative solutions right from the start, propelling their success in the dynamic digital landscape. I look forward to working with Jarek to identify and acquire companies in Poland which can help us become a compelling hub out of Warsaw.”
 
