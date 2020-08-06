indian advertising news
MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in India
Last full time role was with Cheil India where he was head of digital creative
Top creative Malvika Mehra to exit Dentsu India
Mehra joined Dentsu in 2019 and was chief creative officer.
Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit
Gahlaut will leave the agency in mid-August, and will be replaced by joint national creative directors.
WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic
BBDO India chairman Josy Paul said conceptualising a campaign for WhatsApp's 2 billion users was like "branding oxygen".
Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez
The agency has been handling its media duties since 2018
Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
The worldwide CCO of Ogilvy states how the agency has functioned through the pandemic and shares learnings from the past three months
