indian advertising news

MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in India
Aug 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in India

Last full time role was with Cheil India where he was head of digital creative

Top creative Malvika Mehra to exit Dentsu India
Jul 14, 2020
Campaign India Team

Top creative Malvika Mehra to exit Dentsu India

Mehra joined Dentsu in 2019 and was chief creative officer.

Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit
Jul 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Publicis Worldwide India lead Ajay Gahlaut to exit

Gahlaut will leave the agency in mid-August, and will be replaced by joint national creative directors.

WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic
Jul 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic

BBDO India chairman Josy Paul said conceptualising a campaign for WhatsApp's 2 billion users was like "branding oxygen".

Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez
Jun 30, 2020
Campaign India Team

Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez

The agency has been handling its media duties since 2018

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
Jun 25, 2020
Raahil Chopra

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey

The worldwide CCO of Ogilvy states how the agency has functioned through the pandemic and shares learnings from the past three months

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia