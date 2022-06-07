Wondrlab acquires Neon

Wondrlab, the MarTech network, has announced the acquisition of Neon – a performance marketing agency.

With this acquisition, the MarTech network aims to strengthen its proposition of providing its clients with brand creation, as well as monetisation capabilities.

Malabar Capital Advisors served as financial consultants for the investment deal.

Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab, said, “Meher and his team share our passion for building incredible solutions that straddle both products and service. As the teams come together, it will help us deliver a seamless full-funnel experience for our clients. Super exciting.”

Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner at Wondrlab, said, “The only way to deliver on the full-funnel promise is to have incredible leadership and deep specialisation. The balance between great storytelling and delivering performance has to go hand-in-hand. Beyond that, the chemistry and the human connect is critical. That is what we have focused on through the acquisition phase. Wondrlab wishes a warm welcome to the entire Neon family.”

Meher Patel, founder, Neon, said, “We are excited to be a part of the Wondrlab family. The ambition to build India’s first Network is exciting, to say the least. The singular focus on delivering on the full funnel seamlessly is exciting. What is even more exciting is the ability of the group to have real skin in the game. Our journey at Neon gets new wings.”

Yesha Shetty, co-founder, Neon, said, “As a creative leader focused on performance, I look forward to learning how Wondrlab teams create magic through a deep understanding of human behaviour. And I look forward to adding my own specialisation to making the same thinking relevant and performance worthy. There is so much for us to accomplish together.”